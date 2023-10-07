 Bhopal: Ladli Behna, Central Schemes Not Freebies, Says Prahlad
Welcomes SC notice on freebies. Gives defamation notice to former LoP Ajay Singh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 11:01 PM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of State Prahlad Patel does not consider Ladli Behna Yojna and the welfare schemes of the Central Government as freebies. Patel on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court notice to the Centre, the MP government and the Rajasthan government on freebies.

There are talks about misuse of public money in elections, so there should be a discussion over the issue, which will strengthen the economy, he said, adding that, it will give benefits to the coming generation.

Patel said his brother Jalam Singh Patel had sent a defamation notice to former leader of opposition Ajay Singh aka Rahul. During his recent visit to Narsinghpur, Ajay Singh said he (Prahlad Patel) was involved in coal scam which took place from 2005 to 2010.

Patel said he was not an MP during that period. The Congress is shedding crocodile tears for the OBC, whereas the BJP always thinks about the welfare of this people, Patel said.

Patel said his brother did not contest the ensuing election because of him. The party did not deny a ticket to his brother, but he (Jalam Singh Patel) vacated the seat for him, the minister said.

