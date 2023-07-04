 Bhopal: Labourers’ Daughter Showcases Paintings At Tribal Museum
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Labourers’ Daughter Showcases Paintings At Tribal Museum

Bhopal: Labourers’ Daughter Showcases Paintings At Tribal Museum

Gives credit to her mom-in-law

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 12:17 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhil painter Sangeeta Tahed has showcased her works in an exhibition Shalaka-39 at Likhandara Gallery in MP Tribal Museum in the city. The 24-year-old Bhil artist hails from Bhandakheda village in Jhabua district and her parents used to work as labourers. She has displayed 26 acrylic works on canvas and paper in the month-long exhibition, which began on Monday. Most of her works are based on nature, birds and animals.

A commerce graduate, she came to Bhopal along with her husband Babu Tahed in search of job. Her mother-in-law Ladobai, a senior painter of Bhil community inspired Sangeeta for painting. She gives all the credit for her success to Ladobai, whose guidance helped her in improving her artistic side. She has been painting for about eight years and participated in various art-exhibitions and camps.

Read Also
Bhopal: Treat For Kids At Swami Vivekananda Library
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Janpad CEO Held By Lokayukta For Demanding Rs 10k Bribe

Madhya Pradesh: Janpad CEO Held By Lokayukta For Demanding Rs 10k Bribe

Madhya Pradesh: Inder Singh Parmar Performs Bhoomi Pujan For School

Madhya Pradesh: Inder Singh Parmar Performs Bhoomi Pujan For School

Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets 20-Yr RI For Violating Minor

Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets 20-Yr RI For Violating Minor

Madhya Pradesh: Traders Harassed In Name Of Encroachments: Cong

Madhya Pradesh: Traders Harassed In Name Of Encroachments: Cong

Madhya Pradesh: Vegetable Sellers Sustain Injuries As Jamun Tree Branch Falls Due To Monkeys

Madhya Pradesh: Vegetable Sellers Sustain Injuries As Jamun Tree Branch Falls Due To Monkeys