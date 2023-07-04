Bhopal: Labourers’ Daughter Showcases Paintings At Tribal Museum

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhil painter Sangeeta Tahed has showcased her works in an exhibition Shalaka-39 at Likhandara Gallery in MP Tribal Museum in the city. The 24-year-old Bhil artist hails from Bhandakheda village in Jhabua district and her parents used to work as labourers. She has displayed 26 acrylic works on canvas and paper in the month-long exhibition, which began on Monday. Most of her works are based on nature, birds and animals.

A commerce graduate, she came to Bhopal along with her husband Babu Tahed in search of job. Her mother-in-law Ladobai, a senior painter of Bhil community inspired Sangeeta for painting. She gives all the credit for her success to Ladobai, whose guidance helped her in improving her artistic side. She has been painting for about eight years and participated in various art-exhibitions and camps.