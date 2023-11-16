Bhopal: Labourer Thrashed In MLA’s Presence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer who raised complaint before Sanjay Pathak, the BJP MLA from Vijayraghavgarh constituency, was allegedly thrashed in latter’s presence in Katni district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Rajarwara village under Vijayraghavgarh police station limit at 11.30 pm on Monday. The labourer approached MLA Pathak regarding a complaint against Rajnish Chouhan, the village secretary.

He was informing him about his complaint when Udairaj Singh Chouhan, brother of Rajnish Chouhan, came and slapped him thrice.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manoj Kediya said, "On the labourer’s complaint, a case has been registered against Udairaj and investigation is underway.”

