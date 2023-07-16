Bhopal: Labourer Mowed Down In TT Nagar, Search On For Accused | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A speedy vehicle mowed down a 32-year-old man in front of Platinum Plaza in TT Nagar on Saturday late night, the police said. The man was crossing the road to buy gutkha when the vehicle hit him.

TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Chain Singh Raghuwanshi said deceased Anil Ingle (32) was a resident of Arjun Nagar and used to work as a daily wager.

He was on his way back home from work on his bike. He parked his vehicle near Platinum Plaza and tried crossing the road to go to a pan kiosk and buy gutkha when he was knocked down by the vehicle.

Ingle was rushed to the hospital by locals where he died during treatment. SHO Raghuwanshi said that Ingle was married and had three kids. He added that a case has been registered against the errant car driver and efforts are on to arrest him.