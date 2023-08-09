Bhopal: Labourer Crushed To Death In Gunga, Driver Booked

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A daily wage labourer who was on his way back home from a weekly market in Gunga area was mowed down by a recklessly-driven bus on Tuesday, the police said.

The police added that they have registered a case against errant bus driver who fled from the spot. Efforts are on to nab him.

Gunga police station house officer (SHO) Ramesh Rai told Free Press that Ritesh Jat (30) was a daily wager. He had been to a weekly market in Ratua village located close to Gunga. After making purchase from the market, he was heading back home on foot, when a speeding bus mowed him down. Locals witnessed the incident and rushed to the spot. They pelted stones at the bus from behind but driver drove away the bus.

Jat was taken to the hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. The cops were informed, who have registered a case against the errant bus driver. Efforts are on to arrest him.

Bhopal: Toddler Dies After Ceiling Plaster Falls On Him

A one-year-old child died after plaster from the ceiling broke off and fell on him in a house located in the Nishatpura area, the police said. Investigating officer (IO) BP Vishwakarma said that the child Yash, son of Ghanshyam Rajoria, was fast asleep when the incident took place. Rajoria is an ambulance driver at the Atal Multi-specialty hospital located in Karond. He had taken up a rented accommodation in Ratan colony of Nishatpura where he along with mother, wife and son resided. On Tuesday, Rajoria was on duty, while his wife, son and mother were asleep in the house. The child was sleeping between his wife and his mother when the ceiling plaster accidentally broke and fell on Yash.

While the child began bleeding profusely, Rajoria’s mother also sustained injuries on her left hand. On Being informed Rajoria rushed home and took his son and mother to the hospital. The doctors declared the child brought dead. The cops were informed and a case was registered thereafter.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)