Bhopal: Labourer crushed to death at stone crusher plant

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old labourer was crushed to death while cleaning a stone crusher at a plant on Wednesday, Gunga police said on Thursday.

SHO of Gunga police station, Ramesh Rai, told Free Press that the incident took place at Hari Om crusher plant on Wednesday around 4 pm. The deceased has been identified as Pappu Kushwaha (45), a native of Dhamarra village in the Berasia tehsil.

Kushwaha was cleaning the stone crusher, when he accidently got carried into the machine and was crushed to death. The co-workers and other employees stopped the crusher and recovered his body from the crusher.

Kushwaha was rushed to the primary health centre in Berasia, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Kushwaha is survived by his parents, brother, wife and kids.