Bhopal: Labour dept deputy director wins gold medal

Deputy director Vikram Batham | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh swimmers won nine medals including four silver and five bronze on Saturday at the 18th National Masters Championships 2022 organised in Ambala, Haryana. The championship, which began on November 25 will end on November 27. Madhya Pradesh swimmers have won 23 medals including three gold, nine silver and eleven bronze medals.

Madhya Pradesh contingent for the 18th National Masters Championships consists of 54 swimmers, 37 of whom are from Bhopal.

“We hope to win around six to seven more medals. In two days, swimmers won a total of 23 medals. All the swimmers were selected based on their performance during trials,” an official told Free Press.

Employees State Insurance Corporation, Labour Department, Deputy Director Vikram Batham participated in the tournament. He won a gold medal in men’s 50-metre breaststroke event in 55-59 age category with timing of 00:37.54.