Bhopal: Kushwant’s ‘obscene’ book taken off from rly station bookstand

BHOPAL: Renowned writer Khushwant Singh’s novel ‘Women, Sex, Love and Lust’ would no longer be available on sale at railway stations. Terming the novel as 'obscene', the Chairman of Passenger Service Committee (PSC) of Railway Board Ramesh Chandra Ratn banned its sale at stations with immediate effect here from Wednesday.

The PSC chairman visited Bhopal, Habibganj and Mandideep railway stations and inspected the facilities and services there. On finding novel ‘Women, Sex, Love and Lust’ and objectionable literature on stand at sale at Bhopal Railway station, the chairman directed put them away. He directed the authority to penalise the stall owner of such literature was put on stand again.

Ratn said that since stall have things in all range and have many visitors so no books with obscene covers, words should be put on display there. The officials have been cautioned and directed to ensure that such obscene stuff was not on sale at vends, he told reporters at the station.

Over banning book of renowned author, the chairman said, “Look whosoever may be the writer. I want to inform you all that according to the by-laws it is not permissible here. This is a stall of railway which runs as per a system".

Two months ago also, during inspection tour of New Delhi station, he spotted Bhagat’s novel ‘Half Girlfriend’ and had banned it saying that it was too obscene for general viewing.

At the Bhopal station he visited the food stall and check the eatables, he also asked one of the women about charges been taken at the toilet.

Ratn expressed satisfaction over passengers’ facilities at the railway station after inspecting it.

He was accompanied with other members of the various committees Sanjay Sharma, Vishnu Rathore, Ramesh Sharma, Pooja Vidhani, DRM Uday Borvankar and staff of railway.