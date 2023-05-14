Bhopal: Kushwaha Samaj Kalyan Board soon

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Kushwaha Samaj Kalyan Board would be formed in the state. The chairman of the board will get the status of cabinet minister. He was addressing Kushwaha community’s convention in Sagar on Sunday. He also laid the foundation stone for three Nal Jal Schemes, which will provide water to 520 villages in the district. He added that CM Rise Schools were being built in state and they were far better than private schools. On the occasion, Minister of State for Horticulture and Food Processing Department, Bharat Singh Kushwaha, PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava, Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput, Cooperatives Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria, Urban Development Department Minister Bhupendra Singh were present.