Bhopal: Kuno prepares to release 5 cheetahs after 2 weeks

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kuno National Park in Sheopur district is all set to release five more cheetahs into the wild in next two weeks. The monitoring teams are being prepared so that once the cheetahs are released in wild, then they can be watched well. A senior forest department officer told Free Press that five more cheetahs could be released into the wild within or after two weeks. The things also depend on how many cheetahs are caught on the given date of release into the wild. Moreover, health is another factor which would determine that whether the cheetah is healthy enough to be released into the wild.

At present, 10 South African Cheetahs are inside the big bomas. Likewise, at least 4 Namibian cheetahs are housed inside big bomas. Sources at Kuno National Park said that at least four teams would be deployed to keep a close watch on the movement of the cheetahs. The five cheetahs, selected to get released into the wild, have already completed their quarantine and required time span inside big enclosures.