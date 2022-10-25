Bhopal: Kuno, now, roots for spotted deer, which are a good prey for cheetahs

Spotted deer |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kuno National Park located in Sheopur district, which shot into limelight with Cheetah Project, is gearing up to increase number of spotted deer.

At present, it has 250 spotted deer, which are a favourite prey of carnivores. The spotted deer will create a strong prey base for Namibian cheetahs, which are waiting for their release into the wild.

“ We are in the process of acquiring more spotted deer. 500 spotted deer are to be brought from Pench National Park (Seoni district) and already, 100 have arrived,” Divisional Forest Officer of Kuno National Park Prakash Verma told Free Press.

About 3 days before Diwali, 16 spotted deer were transported to KNP. Before this, a truck arrived with 16 spotted deer. Verma said when all the spotted deer will arrive, Kuno National Park will have 750 spotted deer. Some animals will be also brought from Narsinghgarh.

Sources said that PCCF Wildlife had ordered the shifting of spotted deer from the desired locations five months back.

As cheetah project is an international project, no laxity is being allowed. Many forest officials are trying to seek a transfer to Kuno, sources said.

Read Also Watch video: Rescued deer returns to the wild