Bhopal: Krishna Gaur’s question leaves health minister jittery

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP MLA from Govindpura Krishna Gaur cornered her own government by raising the question on delay in action taken in cases wherein food samples were found substandard. Her question put Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary in an uneasy situation.

During question hour, Krishna Gaur drew attention to sale of substandard cottage cheese. She said that though 11 months have passed, the case has been not presented in court. Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary said that the case would be presented in the court within a month.

Giving details, Krishna Gaur added that sample of cottage cheese was taken from a shop in Govindpura early this year and its repot came 5 months later. “What is the reason behind delay?” she demanded to know. She was of the view that report should come instantly.

Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary said that samples were collected more, almost double than target than the target. As a result, there was delay in issuance of test report.

For speedy disposal, three more laboratories will be set up in Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur.