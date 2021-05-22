Bhopal: Kolar leads with 150-175 corona cases, Govindpura next with 100-125 cases

BHOPAL: The Kolar area is leading with 150 to 175 corona cases, followed by Govindpura with 100 to 125 corona cases out of around 650 cases being reported in the state capital. Earlier, collector Avinash Lavania had picked only this two areas, Kolar and Govindpuraófor selective lockdown in the state capital.

Similarly, Bairagarh and Jahangirabad areas range with 30 to 50 corona cases. The MP Nagar and TT Nagar areas reported below 50 corona cases. So, four areas have reported below 50 corona cases, while only two areasóKolar and Govindpuraóhave contributed more than 50 per cent of the total number of corona cases in the state capital.