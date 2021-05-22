Bhopal: Kolar leads with 150-175 corona cases, Govindpura next with 100-125 cases

BHOPAL: The Kolar area is leading with 150 to 175 corona cases, followed by Govindpura with 100 to 125 corona cases out of around 650 cases being reported in the state capital. Earlier, collector Avinash Lavania had picked only this two areas, Kolar and Govindpuraófor selective lockdown in the state capital.
Similarly, Bairagarh and Jahangirabad areas range with 30 to 50 corona cases. The MP Nagar and TT Nagar areas reported below 50 corona cases. So, four areas have reported below 50 corona cases, while only two areasóKolar and Govindpuraóhave contributed more than 50 per cent of the total number of corona cases in the state capital.
Situation under control
"The figure ranges between 150 and 175 corona cases. The Kolar areas cover five police stationsóMisrod, AIIMS (Bagsewania), Habibganj, Shahpura, Chuna Bhatti and Kolar, itselfóso, the situation is under control in all the areas, except Kolar. Around 50 per cent of the total number of corona cases come from the areas under the purview of Kolar police station." - Kshitiz Sharma, SDM, Kolar
Figures range from 30-50
"The areas cover such police stations as Jahangirabad, Hanumanganj, Kotwali, Shahjahanabad and Aishbag, besides such areas as Shyamla Hills, Professorsí Colony, Jumerati, Goda-Nakas, Chowk Bazaar, Ibrahimpura, Tallaya and others. The corona cases are under control and the figure fluctuates from 30 to 50. So, despite the large Muslim-dominated areas and other congested areas, corona cases are well under control."- Devendra Chaudhary, tehsildar, Jahangirabad.
Despite Ban-Ganga slums
"The areas cover TT Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Kotra-Sultanabad, the Ban-Ganga slums and Roshanpura. Ban-Ganga is one of major slums in the state capital, but, despite that, the number of corona cases is below 50, so, one can say that the situation is under control."- Sanjay Shrivastava, SDM, TT Nagar
Below 50 corona cases
"MP Nagar, which covers Rachna Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Kasturba Nagar and MP Nagar, itselfóhas reported below 50 corona cases."- Vinit Tiwari, SDM, MP Nagar
Only 30-50 corona cases
"This area has reported 30 to50 corona cases."- Bairagarh SMD Manoj Upadhyaya
Under control in most areas
"Kolar is a big area, so, the number of corona cases is higher there. It comprises five police stations. In addition, most of it is rural areas covering several villages. So, the figure ranges from 150 to even up to 200, followed by Govindpura, which covers BHEL, Govindpura, Awadhpuri and Ashoka Garden. Otherwise, in other parts of the state capital, corona cases are under control."- Sandip Karkatta, ADM
