Bhopal: Knowledge sharing is the key to solve many problems among security forces, says Minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Knowledge sharing between the state's police force on terrorism, naxalism and corruption will give better opportunities to deal with these problems, said urban development minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur, in the opening ceremony of 66th All India Police Duty Meet (AIPDM), here on Monday. The meet will conclude on Friday.

The minister further added that in comparison to last year, crime rate in the state has dropped to 19 per cent. He also said, “The state government is continuously helping the police personnel problems and also of their families. We want that the police should be equipped with modern gadgets and should be able to control the criminal no matter how skilled he is technically sound”.

“The well known dog breed deputed in White House America security, Belgian Malinois dog, soon will be the part of the MP police, they are capable of finding out the evidence which are buried under two feet in the ground,” the minister said.

He claimed the anti sabotage check, computer awareness, dog competition, scientific aids, police photography and police videographer events will enhance the capability of the police force.

DGP Sudhir Saxena said that the meet is being held for the third time in the state. He also added that the competitions which are being held in the meet, are related to the daily policing of the forces. “In the meet 100 dogs and police personnel from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, BASF, Chhattisgarh, CRPF, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, ITBP, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, RPF, SSB, Tamil Naidu, Telangana, UP, Uttakhand, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh are participating,” the DGP said.

