Bhopal: Knowledge is biggest industry in today’s world, say experts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): New possibilities have emerged with changes in the world of industry after Corona, says Founder, Vision Biz Network Bhopal Pradeep Karambelkar.

“Vocal for local is the new slogan. We should promote our country's products so that our strength will increase,” he added. Karambelkar was speaking at a webinar on ‘ Atmanirbharta Evam Audhyouki (Self-reliance and Industrialisation),’ MP Council of Science & Technology (MPSCT) on Tuesday.

He threw light on Vocal for Local and cluster development in rural areas. He said, “Knowledge and industry go hand in hand. In the coming times, technology and industries will be developed keeping in mind the mindset of the people.”

The event was organised by the Government of India under the Science and Technology program on different themes every month under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Director General of the Council, Anil Kothari, informed about the startup policy of Madhya Pradesh and how employment opportunities can be created through this.

Associate Dean, IIT Indore, Ruchi Sharma, chief scientist, Ampri, Bhopal, DP Mandal, Dhirendra Dubey, and Saurabh Mishra, FICCI, Bhopal, spoke on self-reliance and industrialisation in the context of MP through their presentation.

They said that new opportunities for industries could be provided by collaborating with academic and R&D centres. Opportunities for industry and self-reliance are open. Students should become self-reliant by starting their own business, industry and make state Atmanirbhar.

“ Try to become job givers, not takers. MSME has an important role. So, stay updated with it to increase the quality of the product,” Mishra added.