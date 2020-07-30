Bhopal: ‘Know your Smart city’ quiz goes online

In the first phase, the smart city has asked questions about its public bike sharing (PBS) scheme. The winners will be rewarded with benefits like free PBS bicycles, free parking in multi-level parking, T shirts, caps etc. The contestants have seven-day time to clear the first phase. Thereafter a quiz based on next projects of the smart city will be put up. The chief executive officer (CEO) of Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) Aditya Singh said the quiz will help raise awareness among the residents about the Smart City and the ambitious projects being undertaken by it.