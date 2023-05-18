Bhopal: Kitchen found dirty in The Café Town, Nice Restaurant, Mahavir Dairy

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Food and Drug Administration Department (FDA) team raided The Café Town, Nice Restaurant, Mahavir Dairy in Ashoka Garden and found their kitchen unhygienic.

The team collected samples of mawa and malai katli from Mahavir Dairy. The team also collected samples of loose soyabean oil and tea from Sharma restaurant, gram flour from Bombay tea stall in Indira Market. Ghee and curd samples were collected from Ashok Dairy.

Sigari Fast Food Restaurant was found running without registration and licence. Special designated officer DK Verma said, “We directly visit kitchen and if we find dirt there, we impose fine, register case and produce case in ADM court for prosecution. This speedy process is meant to raise awareness among restaurant owners as once they are fined or prosecuted, they will start maintaining cleanliness in kitchen.”

If any restaurant is running without licence, fine imposed is up to Rs 2 lakh.

