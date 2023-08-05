 Bhopal: Kishore Kumar’s Evergreen Songs Drench Audience
Bhopal: Kishore Kumar’s Evergreen Songs Drench Audience

Singer Vinod Rathore and his troupe presents popular number of the legendary singers in concert ‘Yeh Shaam Mastani’

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 02:37 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Singer Vinod Rathore and his troupe from Mumbai enthralled the audience with evergreen songs of legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar at Rabindra Bhavan on Friday evening.

The songs included 'Humein aur jeene ki chahat hoti agar tum na hote' ‘Chookar mere mann ko...,’ ‘Aanewala pal jane wala hai...,’ ‘ Mere dil mein aaj kya hai... ‘O Hansini...,’ ‘Neele-neele ambar par...’.

It was part of a concert ‘Yeh Shaam Mastani,’ organised by the directorate of culture to mark the birth anniversary of Kishore Kumar. Besides that , the culture department organised the concert at four more places in the city including Jagran Lakecity University, People's University, Same Global University and IES University which enthralled the audience a lot.

