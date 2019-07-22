Bhopal: Kin allege foul play over jail inmates death

Bhopal: The deaths of two central jail inmates at Hamidia hospital on Sunday morning reveal that all is not well in terms of the ongoing in Central Jail.

The kin of one of the prisoner claimed that even after he complained of chest pain on Saturday night that he was feeling unwell, he was not rushed to hospital.

They alleged that after he died, his body was rushed to Hamidia Hospital on Sunday morning and it was claimed by the jail administration that he died during the treatment.

After this, Gandhi Nagar police and jail officials are trying to hush-up the matter. However, the allegations were later refuted by police and jail authorities.

According to information, deceased prisoners Shree Kumar, 40 complained of chest pain on Saturday night that he was feeling unwell but he was not rushed to hospital.

His condition deteriorated and he died in the Central jail and on Sunday morning around 6:30am, alleged their relatives. It was his body, that was sent to Hamidia Hospital and it was claimed that he died in hospital.

On the other hand, another prisoner Radhe Deemar (22), son of Kallu who was in imprisonment at Rewa jail was taken to Central jail as he fell ill on July 1 from where he was admitted at Hamidia hospital where he died on Sunday morning at the same time.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Dinesh Kaushal said that no such complaints have been made by any relative of the inmates.