 Bhopal: Kids jump over hurdles, walk, run at sporst meet on World Athletics Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Kids jump over hurdles, walk, run at sporst meet on World Athletics Day

Bhopal: Kids jump over hurdles, walk, run at sporst meet on World Athletics Day

The stadium echoed with kids jumping here and there. The kids were seen jumping over hurdles, crossing, walking, and running at the stadium.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Children at TT Stadium on Sunday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 190 children took part in different athletics events on World Athletics Day at Tatya Tope Stadium on Sunday. As per directives of World Athletics Federation and Athletics Federation of India, an athletics event was organised to mark the occasion.

The events were organised for boys and girls in three different age groups. The kids were divided into 7-8, 8-10, and 10-12 age groups. About 190 boys and girls participated in activities with the help of equipment specially designed for young children.

The stadium echoed with kids jumping here and there. The kids were seen jumping over hurdles, crossing, walking, and running at the stadium. At the end of the event, certificates were given to all the participants.

On the occasion, Madhya Pradesh Athletics Association Secretary Arjunan Muralidhar, Vishnu Kant Sahay, MP Rao, chief coach of Madhya Pradesh Athletics Academy Sanjay Garnaik, Govind Jat, Sandeep Singh, Harshit Joshi, Ajit Pal Gill, and Rishi Shukla were present.

Read Also
“Fit India, Hit India: GV Indori Artist’s Cricket League Tournament Promotes Physical Fitness...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'The Kerala Story' now tax free in Madhya Pradesh

'The Kerala Story' now tax free in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Kidney, cornea donated

Bhopal: Kidney, cornea donated

Bhopal: 25 passengers jump out of window as bus catches fire on way

Bhopal: 25 passengers jump out of window as bus catches fire on way

Bhopal: 5 of marriage procession dead, CM announces ex gratia

Bhopal: 5 of marriage procession dead, CM announces ex gratia

Madhya Pradesh: Cafeteria set up for police personnel in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Cafeteria set up for police personnel in Gwalior