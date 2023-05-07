Bhopal: Kids jump over hurdles, walk, run at sporst meet on World Athletics Day

Bhopal: Children at TT Stadium on Sunday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 190 children took part in different athletics events on World Athletics Day at Tatya Tope Stadium on Sunday. As per directives of World Athletics Federation and Athletics Federation of India, an athletics event was organised to mark the occasion.

The events were organised for boys and girls in three different age groups. The kids were divided into 7-8, 8-10, and 10-12 age groups. About 190 boys and girls participated in activities with the help of equipment specially designed for young children.

The stadium echoed with kids jumping here and there. The kids were seen jumping over hurdles, crossing, walking, and running at the stadium. At the end of the event, certificates were given to all the participants.

On the occasion, Madhya Pradesh Athletics Association Secretary Arjunan Muralidhar, Vishnu Kant Sahay, MP Rao, chief coach of Madhya Pradesh Athletics Academy Sanjay Garnaik, Govind Jat, Sandeep Singh, Harshit Joshi, Ajit Pal Gill, and Rishi Shukla were present.