Bhopal kidnapped teen girl rescued from WB

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): After a five-month long chase, Bhopal police rescued an abducted teen girl from Malda, West Bengal and also arrested the kidnapper, said the Teela Jamalpura police on Tuesday. The accused, who crossed three states to dodge the police, has been booked for sexual assault. The girl was kidnapped in February earlier this year.

Police station in-charge Radhyeshyam Rainger told media that the parents of the minor girl had filed a complaint in February stating that their 17-year old girl was kidnapped. The girl’s family had pointed fingers at 20-year-old accused Sojeb Ali for kidnapping their daughter.

The police had then registered a case under section 363 of IPC.

During investigation it came to fore that 20-year-old accused Sojeb Ali was the resident of Hoshiarpur, in Punjab. The police conducted searches in Hoshiarpur but failed to find him. The police then tracked his location in Nagarkot of Jammu but there too he was not found.

The police kept tracking the duo and finally their location was traced to Balapur village of Surajpur district in Malda (West Bengal). With the help of local police, the team of MP police nabbed the youth and rescued the teen girl. The accused had allegedly sexually assaulted the girl multiple times at different locations.

On the statement of the victim, police have increased the section 366,376-2-N of IPC and sections of POCSO act against the accused.