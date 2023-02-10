Bhopal: Khelo India Youth Games 2022 grand closing ceremony today

MP boys’ hockey team rejoice after winning gold in the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 on Friday |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The 13-day Khelo India Youth Games 2022 will conclude with a grand closing ceremony at Upper Lake. With KIYG 2022 champions taking out a parade in an open bus, demonstrating different sports disciplines on the road, the closing ceremony will be one of its kind.

The closing ceremony will take place at Upper Lake at 7pm on Saturday. Before the ceremony, the KIYG 2022 champions will take out a parade from CM House at 5.45 pm.

Madhya Pradesh made sure to set a benchmark with a huge opening ceremony, but for the closing ceremony, the state government opted for something different, something simple yet meaningful.

The chief guests of closing events will be Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Minister of State Nisith Pramanik, and Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia.

The new face will be Olympian shooter Gagan Narang. According to an official, Gautam Gambhir might also be a part of closing ceremony.

