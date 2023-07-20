Bhopal: Kendriya Vidyalaya Wins Skit Contest On Let’s Save Tiger Theme

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Team from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sehore, won the first prize in skit contest themed on, Let’s Save Tiger. Sharda Vidya Mandir, Barkhedi, Bhopal bagged the second prize and Bal Bhawan School, Shamla Hills, Bhopal, bagged third prize. Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School, BHEL, Bhopal, Bal Bharti Public School, Nishatpura, Bhopal and Delhi Public School, Neelbad, Bhopal won the consolation prizes.

Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH) and Tiger Foundation Society had organised the skit competition jointly on Thursday to mark International Tiger Day, which falls on July 29.

Scientist-in-charge of the museum, Manoj Kumar Sharma, welcomed jury members, participants teams, teachers, students and museum staff. About 10 school teams took part in the contest.

The team also informed through their works about the importance of tigers, their conservation, role of tigers in the development of agriculture sector and forest connection including illegal poaching of tigers.

