Bhopal: Kejriwal Offers 10 Guarantees If AAP Forms Govt In MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal offered 10 guarantees including free power, medical treatment and quality education besides monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 to unemployed youths in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh while addressing a public meeting in Satna on Sunday.

"You people have given enough opportunities to BJP and Congress in Madhya Pradesh. Look at our government in Delhi and Punjab, we fulfil all guarantees. This is Kejriwal's guarantee," he said. "We will provide free treatment including tests and surgeries costing Rs 20 lakh in hospitals, " he added.

He announced 300 units of free electricity for every household per month and free education for every child in the state. He also promised employment to every unemployed in the state. "In Delhi, we have given government jobs to 2 lakh people and created 12 lakh jobs in the private sector. In Punjab, the AAP government has provided government employment to 31,000 and created 3 lakh jobs in the private sector," he said.

Among guarantees, Kejriwal promised to improve condition of all government schools and prevent illegal fee hike in private schools.

The Delhi Chief Minister also promised 24-hour electricity supply in all the villages and cities of Madhya Pradesh and waiver of outstanding domestic dues if AAP formed government in Madhya Pradesh.

The AAP supremo guaranteed to provide free treatment for every citizen to make medicines, tests and operations available free of cost and to open Mohalla clinics in every village and ward, like in Delhi and Punjab.

Kejriwal also promised to upgrade all existing government hospitals in Madhya Pradesh and to open new government hospitals. Moreover, he stated that all road accident victims would be given free treatment facilities.

The Delhi Chief Minister also promised to provide free travel to any holy pilgrimage for all senior citizens. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also expressed his views.