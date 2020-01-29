Bhopal: Keeping vehicles outside parking lot to be chargeable

BHOPAL: A contractor of a parking lot can take charge from a person for parking a vehicle outside it. The above clause will be part of the parking policy being prepared for the first time in the state to check those who keep their vehicles on roads.

The parking policy will ensure that such people put their vehicles in parking lot. Charges will be taken from people for keeping vehicles at any place that comes under the parking lot.

Parking problems have cropped up in Indore and Bhopal, where various agencies have set up parking lots, including the multi-level ones, which are lying vacant.

Nevertheless, people are parking vehicles on roads. To deal with the problem, the government is preparing a policy for Nagar Nigams.

The policy being sent to the senior secretaries will be put up before the Cabinet.

The Urban Development Department is preparing the policy, and once it is prepared, area for parking in Nagar Nigams will be increased.