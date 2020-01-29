Bhopal: Keeping vehicles outside parking lot to be chargeable

BHOPAL: A contractor of a parking lot can take charge from a person for parking a vehicle outside it. The above clause will be part of the parking policy being prepared for the first time in the state to check those who keep their vehicles on roads.
The parking policy will ensure that such people put their vehicles in parking lot. Charges will be taken from people for keeping vehicles at any place that comes under the parking lot.
Parking problems have cropped up in Indore and Bhopal, where various agencies have set up parking lots, including the multi-level ones, which are lying vacant.
Nevertheless, people are parking vehicles on roads. To deal with the problem, the government is preparing a policy for Nagar Nigams.
The policy being sent to the senior secretaries will be put up before the Cabinet.
The Urban Development Department is preparing the policy, and once it is prepared, area for parking in Nagar Nigams will be increased.
The local bodies will get more powers to deal with the parking problem, and efforts are being made to set up coordination between the traffic police and the local bodies through this policy.
Registration of lift manufacturer must
Post of lift inspector to be created
The Urban Development Department is also preparing a policy for lift-making firms. A post of lift inspector, which will come under the urban administration directorate, is being created as part of the policy. A list manufacturer has to register himself at the office of the inspector, and only after that, his firm will be allowed to install lifts in the state. The permission for installing lift has to be taken along with the building permission. The lift inspector will also inspect the place where an elevator will be installed so that there may not be any accident. The policy is being made, because many accidents have already occurred in lifts in the state. The lifts installed in government buildings are not maintained. So the policy will ensure that the lift manufacturer is accountable to the authorities.
