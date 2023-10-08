 Bhopal: KBC Fake Video Tweet Lands Congress Leader In Soup
FIR against K K Mishra for maligning CM’s image.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 11:59 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tweeting a doctored video of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) proved costly for a Congress leader. BJP legal cell has lodged an FIR against Congress media cell president KK Mishra who tweeted a fake video of KBC to allegedly malign the image of the Chief Minister.

BJP Spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said when there was hullabaloo over the fake video, Mishra deleted his tweet. “It’s an old habit of Congressmen to hide their face on being caught,” said Chaturvedi.

On Sunday morning, Mishra tweeted a doctored video claiming it to be a clipping of KBC, a show hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Taking a serious note of the same, BJP legal cell state co coordinator Ashok Vishwakarma and member Rahul Shrivastava approached Crime Branch police and lodged a complaint against Mishra.

Police have registered a case against Mishra under IPC sections 469 and 500. In the complaint to cyber police, Shrivastava said Congress leader Mishra had tweeted a doctored video by dubbing it as a clipping of the KBC video.

In the said video, host Bachchan is seen asking a question that which state’s CM is known as ‘Ghoshnaveer Mukyamantri’ and four options including names of Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Yogi Adityanath and Bhupendra Patel were given.

The contestant locked the name of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and thus won the prize money of Rs 20,000. Shrivastav said that no such question has been asked in KBC and the video was doctored to defame Chouhan. 

