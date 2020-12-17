Bhopal: Katju Hospital to take another 6 months to resume services, provided it gets funds

BHOPAL: In these pandemic times when the health services are in disarray, the delay in resumption of services at Katju Hospital has added an additional burden on the health infrastructure of the state capital. The 100-bed super speciality hospital was to become functional around March this year. Nevertheless, the project might take another six months to complete, that too if the funds required are sanctioned.
The reconstruction and up-gradation of the centrally located Katju Hospital is delayed by 10 months for the lack of funds. National Health Mission, which is undertaking the upgradation of the medical facility, has sent a proposal for fund to central government. And if the funds are sanctioned, the engineers believe that the project would be completed by May next year.
Due to the delay, the city has missed out on the 100-bed super-specialty medical facility which is very much required in these difficult times. Due to Covid-19 induced lockdown, the construction work came to a standstill. The agency thus got an extension to finish the project. However for the shortage of funds, the work has again put on hold at the hospital.
Located at Jawahar Chowk in New Market, the 30-bed hospital was demolished to be replaced by a new G-5 story 100-bed medical facility in the heart of the city. The foundation stone was laid in May 2018 and Feb 2020 was set as the deadline for the completion of the construction. The 100-bed hospital with high tech facilities was to come up at a cost of Rs20 crore.The hospital was to become functional this February, much before the pandemic.
Assistant Engineer (Health department) RK Jain, said, “It is a project of health department and it will be completed within a given time frame. Since it is a super specialty hospital and many high tech equipment and machineries are required, we have sent a proposal to the Central government seeking more funds.”
Sharing the details, Jain said that we need to have centralized air-condition with installation of simplified passenger service unit (SPSU), modular Operation Theatre (OTs), gas supply arrangement and other equipment, and for these we need more funds, said Jain.
Speaking about the project deadline, the official said that it was to be completed within 20 months, however due to lockdown six months extension was given. “We will complete the project within the next six months if we are provided the funds in time,” he added.
Earlier, there were 20 doctors at the hospital that specialized in maternity care. The maternity section was shifted to Kamla Nehru Hospital and a dispensary on the premises was made to provide primary medical care. The leprosy control programme was shifted to Bairagarh hospital. The Ayush wing of the hospital was shifted to another Ayush section in a hospital in New Bhopal. Outreach programme for community care was started at AIIMS Bhopal.
