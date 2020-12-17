Bhopal: Katju Hospital to take another 6 months to resume services, provided it gets funds

BHOPAL: In these pandemic times when the health services are in disarray, the delay in resumption of services at Katju Hospital has added an additional burden on the health infrastructure of the state capital. The 100-bed super speciality hospital was to become functional around March this year. Nevertheless, the project might take another six months to complete, that too if the funds required are sanctioned.

The reconstruction and up-gradation of the centrally located Katju Hospital is delayed by 10 months for the lack of funds. National Health Mission, which is undertaking the upgradation of the medical facility, has sent a proposal for fund to central government. And if the funds are sanctioned, the engineers believe that the project would be completed by May next year.

Due to the delay, the city has missed out on the 100-bed super-specialty medical facility which is very much required in these difficult times. Due to Covid-19 induced lockdown, the construction work came to a standstill. The agency thus got an extension to finish the project. However for the shortage of funds, the work has again put on hold at the hospital.

Located at Jawahar Chowk in New Market, the 30-bed hospital was demolished to be replaced by a new G-5 story 100-bed medical facility in the heart of the city. The foundation stone was laid in May 2018 and Feb 2020 was set as the deadline for the completion of the construction. The 100-bed hospital with high tech facilities was to come up at a cost of Rs20 crore.The hospital was to become functional this February, much before the pandemic.