Bhopal: ‘Kath Banam’ attracts visitors at Manav Sangrahalaya

Bhopal: ‘Kath Banam,’ a string instrument of Birbhum (West Bengal) is on display under ‘Exhibit of the Month’ at Veethi Sankul of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

PK Mishra (Director, IGRMS) inaugurated the exhibition on Tuesday. This exhibit of the month had been collected and composed by Dr. Soma Kiro, Assistant Curator. Kiro said that Banam is a bowed monochord wooden fiddle. This is one of the ancient musical instruments of the Santhal tribe. It is carved out of a single piece of Shisham wood in which lower part is hollowed and covered with lizard skin.

He further said the upper portion of the instrument is carved with an image of a human face that adorns a crown like decoration depicting human miniatures on which four human figures are shown in standing posture indicating the Guru and his disciples. The body of instrument is designed with linings.

This traditional Banam is played with the bow popularly known as Retawak. The notes are produced by gentle pressing of the fingers of the left hand on the string of the instrument. The Banam is important in Santhal culture not only as a musical instrument but also because of decorative motives and sculptural forms embodied in it. These motives and forms speak about the significance of the Santhal society and culture, ” Kiro said.