Bhopal: Karnika’s collector dream needs govt’s financial push

BHOPAL: A couple of years from now, Karnika Mishra, 16, would love to see herself as collector of a district of Madhya Pradesh, provided the government extends financial help to her.

A resident of Kailashnagar, Semra Kalan in the city, Karnika is among 15 state-toppers of the High School Examination, conducted by MPBSE, and the only one from the city. She has scored a perfect 300 out of 300 marks in the examination.

“I am very happy because my family is happy,” she told Free Press. ‘Family’ means her mother and her naani. Her father, who worked as a driver, had passed away when she was in class six and her Nanaji, two years back.

The sole bread-winner of her family is her mother, Swati Mishra, who works as a computer operator in a diamond company, about 18 km from their home. She leaves for work at 6.30am and is back by 6 pm. And for all that labour, she gets Rs 7,000 per month as salary.