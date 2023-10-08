Bhopal: Karni Sena Stages Demonstration At Ratibad, 100 Arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 100 activists of Karni Sena were arrested as they marched towards CM House to lay siege in the city on Sunday. Ratibad police arrested 100 activists along with women members who have put 10 demands before state government.

Ratibad police state incharge Hemant Shrivastava said 100 activists were arrested and sent to jail. He added that they were stopped at the Square but instead of supporting police, they tried to cross barricades, forcing police to arrest them.

Organisation general secretary Digvijay Singh said thousands of Karni Sena members reached Bhopal on Saturday night. Members from Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab also joined the protest.

He said police officials allegedly threatened them not to stage demonstration but Sena members would continue agitation till their demands were met.

Karni Sena has sought 50 tickets for Rajput community members from BJP and Congress party. Their other demands include formation of Maharana Pratap Board with budget of Rs 200 crore, formation of committee to prevent distortion of Kshatriya history in films, TV serials.

