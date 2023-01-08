Bhopal: Karni Sena calls off stir after government's assurance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of members of Karni Sena sat on a strike and many of them on a fast along with the state president Jeewan Singh Sherpur at Jamboree Maidan, to press their 21-point demands in front of the state government here on Sunday. The Rajput Samaj has launched the movement for their 21-point charter of demands

Sena sources claimed that more than 2 lakh members appeared in the agitation. The Karni Sena staged a sit-in. People from different parts of the state and other states like Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh joined the agitation. A large number of women also took part. The agitation, began from 10am and was scheduled to conclude at 5pm, but the agitators did not leave the Maidan.

Jeewan Singh while addressing people at around 4 pm, stated that they had withdrawn their programme to lay siege of the state assembly. ‘The state government have promised to look to our demands. They are ready to accept our demands and we are organising a peaceful agitation with no violence’, he added.

He also added that they will not leave the ground unless their demands are fulfilled. As many as 20 people along with Jeewan Singh are observing fast at the Maidan. To give support to the fasting people hundreds of them also announced that they will also join the fast team.

Earlier the speakers alleged that the state government had tried to thwart the demonstration. Karni Sena members have alleged that they are being stopped at different places on their way to the state capital to foil the agitation.

The buses have not been given permits in many districts. As the buses have been stopped at many places, members of Karni Sena are walking up to the venue. Even the permission to organise the agitation from the police was given on Saturday.

The national office bearer Mahipal Singh Makrana asked the state government to not change the names of the monuments named after Hindu Kings and Queens. Another speaker from Kumbhalgarh Rajasthan, stressed that their main focus is on the misuse of the SC/ST Atrocity Act, and compared it to the Rowlett Act of the British government.

Speaker Digvijay Singh Dungarpur shared why the movement is launched, ‘When in future our children will ask, why did you not raise your voice when the time had came’.

Kamal Nath had tweeted that every citizen has the right to do the peaceful movement and to place his demands. However, the BJP government did not bother even to hear the demands of the youths and made efforts to anyhow get the movement cancelled. Youths will not tolerate the suppression and are ready to struggle to cross every hurdle. He said instead of misguiding politics, the BJP government should have discussions with youths and should take steps forward to concede their reasonable demands.