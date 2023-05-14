Bhopal: Karnataka result wakeup call for BJP, says Togadia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The President of International Hindu Parishad Dr Pravin Togadia said Karnataka Assembly election result was a wakeup call for BJP. Though Ram temple is under construction, BJP lost Karnataka Assembly elections and is a matter of concern specially in view of Lok Sabha elections 2024, he told media persons in the city on Saturday.

He was also of the view that even almighty Ram and Hanuman could not save BJP in Karnataka and therefore saffron party needs to contemplate in this regard. Responding to a query, he said film, The Kerala Story, was a matter of shame. To prevent making such movies, anti-love jihad and population control rules were needed.

“People need relief from inflation and want employment and security. Likewise, farmers needs appropriate prices of their produce,” Togadia added. He said 1 crore posts were lying vacant from the quota of state and central government. If they are filled, then BJP will win elections. He added that scores of Hindus have died in Manipur violence.

Earlier, there were refugee camps in Kashmir for Hindus and now same thing is happening in Manipur. He wanted to know whether such camps would be needed in Bhopal, Ahmedabad. He accused Manipur government of failing to protect Hindus who he said were not safe in India.

