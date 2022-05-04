Bhopal: Karatekas return with flying colours from University Games

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Karate players of the state bagged 2 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze medals at Khelo India University Games organised by Jain University, Bengaluru from April 30 to May 2, according to official statement released by Amateur Karate Association MP (AKAMP) on Wednesday.

AKAMP President Jaidev Sharma in the statement said that 17 players from different universities across the Madhya Pradesh participated in the event and bagged a total of 7 medals including 2 gold.

He said, Hritik Banke from Jiwaji University Gwalior clinched gold medal in the individual male Kata event and Sangam Jha, Divya Kushwaha and Honey Gurjar won gold medals in women’s team kata event.

In individual events (women) Ranjita Sinha in -50 kg kumite event, Isha Malviya in -55 kg kumite event and Ridhi Choubey in 68 kg kumite event managed to get bronze medals. In women's team kumite, LNCT University, Bhopal won the Bronze medal. In the male category, Ajinkya Mogha, Yash Bansal and Hritik Kumar Banke managed got bronze medals in the team kata event.

ALSO READ City karatekas feted for their brilliant feat at international championship

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 10:39 PM IST