Bhopal: Kamal Nath's video inciting farmers against government goes viral on social media

BHOPAL: A video clipping of MPCC president Kmal Nath appealing to party men to incite farmers against the government went viral on social media on Friday.

In the video, Nath is seen and heard egging upon the party men to inflame the farmers against the government.

In the video he is also heard saying it is the right time to do that.

BJPís state unit president VD Sharma has twitted the video. Sharma has said that Nath has been inciting people throughout his life.

Now, he is trying to mislead the farmers for whose welfare the government has taken many decisions, Sharma has said.

BJP leaders have said Nath has been trying to incite the farmers against the government.

According to them, Nath is saying that it is the right time to inflame the farmers and it should not be left.

Media coordinator of the Congress, Narendra Saluja, has said that the BJP has morphed the video and the party will complain about it to the appropriate authority.