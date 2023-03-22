 Bhopal: Kamal Nath’s ‘tubelight’ gets lit in a delayed manner, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
He was interacting with media persons after planting saplings at Smart City Park here on Wednesday.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The war of words has intensified between Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath over survey of crops damaged by unseasonal rainfall and hailstorm. Asserting that Nath wrote a letter to him over the issue in a delayed manner as crop survey began much before. He said that the ‘tubelight’ of Kamal Nath gets lit in a delayed manner.

He was interacting with media persons after planting saplings at Smart City Park here on Wednesday. Claiming that the tube light of Kamal Nath gets lit in a delayed manner, he said Kamal Nath had only one source of returning to power and that is lie and only lie. The policy word of Congress should be ‘Kamal Nath Jhoot Ke Sath’. ‘It’s the habit of Congress to speak lie with confidence and later retract from it. It’s the behaviour of Congress,’ he fumed.

