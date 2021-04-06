Bhopal: Kamal Nath writes letter to chief minister with suggestions on controlling Covid

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath wrote a letter and gave 12-point suggestions to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday.

Earlier, the chief minister had interacted with Nath on phone and had asked suggestions on how to prevent spread of Covid-19.

Giving suggestions, Nath asked to remove age bar of 45 years to get vaccine and said it should be freed for all citizens. He said state government should focus on areas with maximum patients.

Nath said proper storage of vaccines will help to boost vaccination and also suggested to launch the corona test drive in which the tests should be done at homes. At the same time, rapid tests should be expedited.

Among other suggestions, Nath asked government to keep a check on money received from patients who have undergone corona treatment. Nath also suggested to increase the number of ICU and HDU beds in the hospital. He asked to provide corona related medicines at concession rates to the needy. “About all, ensure that economic activities are not hit,” Nath said is his letter.