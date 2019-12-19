Bhopal: Kamal Nath turns tables on centre over farmer’s bonus issue

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that Rs 1600 crore has been earmarked for Kisan Samrridhi Yojna in the budget. Debating on the budget demands in the assembly on Thursday, Nath accused the Centre of threatening state government of limiting the purchase quota to 36 lakh ton if the government paid bonus to the farmers. Earlier the government at centre had decided that the state can purchase 75 lakh ton grains from farmers for state Public Distribution System, but when the previous BJP government announced the bonus to the farmers the centre had curtailed the quota to 36 lakh ton, CM informed the House.

Nath further said that he met Prime Minister and union minister Ramvilas Paswan in June this year and following which the centre had increased the quota to 67 lakh ton, but they added a condition stating that the quota will be dropped to 36 lakh ton if the state government paid bonus to farmers.