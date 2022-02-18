Bhopal: Kamal Nath to reward best performing district presidents

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath has now decided to adopt carrot and stick policy in the organisational restructuring process. At a recent meeting of senior office bearers, Nath announced that district presidents enrolling most new members would be rewarded by MPCC.

“Those making highest numbers of members in their districts will be rewarded by MPCC. District presidents standing at number two and here will also be rewarded accordingly,” Nath had said at a meeting of office bearers on Thursday.

The unsaid part was that non-performing office bearers could lose their post and second in line will be given opportunity, said a senior party functionary.

“The PCC chief is not satisfied with performance of unit heads of frontal organisations. The Youth Congress, Mahila Congress and NSUI heads could not live up to the expectations of MPCC chief,” said a senior office bearer, requesting anonymity.

All the affiliate wings had to appoint office bearers in all the districts besides starting mass communication drive. None of these units have been able to constitute district level bodies.

Of late, Nath had been stressing on strengthening party cadre down to booth, sector and mandalam level. Recently, party’s cells were also dissolved to give way to new office bearers.

District presidents of Mahila Congress too were appointed recently but the whole list was later taken back. Such developments have irked Nath.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 08:39 PM IST