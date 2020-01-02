Bhopal: Kamal Nath to inaugurate Jal Mahotsav today

BHOPAL: After the six-day New Year, vacations the Chief Minister Kamal Nath will resume work from Friday.

He will inaugurate the Jal Mahotsav, at Hanuvantiya in Khandwa district and take a meeting of the officers on the roadmap for the development of state for 2020.

CM had tasked the officers with preparation of development roadmap of the state which should be practical and easy to implement in the New Year 2020.

Whereas, earlier on the day the CM and the tourism minister Surendra Singh Baghel will inaugurate the fourth Jal Mahotsav which will continue to February 3. All the necessary preparations for the success of the Jal Mahotsav have been completed.

Tourism Secretary Faiz Ahmad Qidwai informed that 104 luxury tent city have been temporarily put up for the tourists for the month-long event. Along with water sports, exciting adventure sports activities will also be conducted at Hanuvantyia Jal Mahotsav.

These include Jet ski, boat rides, water jogging, water parasailing, air based hot air balloon, para motors, parasailing, archery, island trekking, all terrain vehicle, bird watching, art & handicraft workshop, spa, yoga meditation, paint ball games kids zone facility for children.

A number of cultural programmes will be presented during the festival reflecting the cultural diversity of the state. This will automatically underline the social and cultural importance of Jal Mahotsav.