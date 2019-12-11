Bhopal: Kamal Nath to hold a high-level meet over campaign against mafia raj, says minister PC Sharma

BHOPAL: To intensify the campaign against the mafia raj in the state, on December 12th the chief minister Kamal Nath will going to hold a high level meeting with the officers, informed the public relation minister PC Sharma, here on Wednesday.

The minister claimed that in state for last 15 years the raj was ruling and the CM have started demolishing the castles of mafias.

He added that the CM wants government to run for the people and not for mafias. He said that in the meeting the home minister, chief secretary, DGP, ADG intelligence and SIT, IG and commissioner of Jabalpur, Indore, Gwalior, Bhopal and the collector of Indore and Indore municipal corporation will be present.

Minister said that since the Congress has come to power the mafias have stopped robbing the state properties. The new sand policy has increased the revenue collection to Rs 1,234 crore, but in the earlier government it was only Rs 200 crore.

He added that in last one month 110 cases against sellers have been booked for selling fake fertilisers under campaign against adulterated fertiliser.

He lashed on the opposition leaders who are backing the mafias and claimed that their support to the mafias shows that they are the part of the mafias for last 15 years.