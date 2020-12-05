Bhopal: Kamal Nath takes up cudgels for contract health workers

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Kamal Nath, on Saturday, wrote to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding jobs for 6,000 contractual health workers. On Thursday (December 3), the police made a cane charge on contractual health workers who were sitting in a dharna at Neelam Park. They had been appointed for Covid services and their services were recently terminated.

Nath gave the example of the Simhastha fete, where many contractual workers had been given jobs and they were absorbed in various departments. “The fete was also an occasional event,” said Nath. “When these daily wage workers can get jobs, why are these health workers thrown out of services?” he asked. He added that these workers were those employees who had faced corona first-hand. Many of them had died while serving and many had become infected with corona.

Nath added that corona infection was still on the rise in many districts, including Bhopal and others. The health department still needed the services of these contractual health workers.

Nath, while criticising the government action, said that these people who were thrashed by the police had once got respect and honour from the people of the state. “Rose petals were showered on them,” he said.