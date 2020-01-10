Bhopal: Kamal Nath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan face-off over new liquor shops

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his former counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan locked horns over opening of liquor sub-shops on Friday.

Both Chouhan and Nath wrote to each other over the issue.

In his letter, Chouhan said the number of liquor shops would go up to 2,000-2, 500 following the decision.

Nath wrote that setting up of liquor sub-shops will stop sale of illicit liquor, because mafia rule the roost in places where it is difficult to do legal business.

Chouhan wrote that the government gave New Year’s gift to liquor mafia so Madhya Pradesh would turn into Madira Pradesh.

Leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava said if the order was not cancelled, he would stage a dharna outside the Chief Minister’s residence.

President of BJP’s state unit, Rakesh Singh, said the Congress had demanded a ban on sale of liquor during the BJP rule. Nevertheless, after the party has come to power, it trying to open liquor shops, Singh said.

Govt has taken action against liquor mafia: Minister

The present government has taken action against liquor mafia, said public relations minister PC Sharma.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is lying, because 400 liquor ships were open during his tenure as Chief Minister, Sharma said, adding that the government made a policy to stop sale of illicit liquor.

Cooperatives minister Govind Singh said the cash-strapped government cannot afford to ban sale of liquor.

Nevertheless, the government can mull over it only when the financial condition of the state betters.

Nath terms Chouhan’s claim a blatant lie

Nath termed Chouhan’s claim that during the BJP regime there were no new liquor shops, a blatant lie.

During the last phase of the Congress rule in 2003-04, the number of liquor shops in the state was 2,221, but it increased to 2,770 in 2010-11 under the BJP’s rule, Nath said.

Similarly, in 2003-04, the number of foreign liquor shops was 581, which shot up to 916 in 2011-10.

‘In UP crime against women due to mafia or liquor shops’

The number of liquor shops in MP on the basis of its population and area is less than that of UP which is ruled by BJP, Nath said.

He wanted to know whether mafia are active in UP or whether the incidents of crime against women have shot up in the state because of more liquor shops there.

Nath throws numbers at naysayers

*Total number of country-made & foreign liquor shops in MP during last Congress rule was 2,792

* Total liquor shops shot up to 3,683 under BJP rule

* 5 liquor shops for 1L people in MP as compared to 12 in UP

* 12 liquor shops in 1,000 sq km in MP as compared to 41 in UP