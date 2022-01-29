Bhopal: Kamal Nath meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress chief Kamal Nath met Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Saturday and apprised him of latest developments in Madhya Pradesh, said spokesperson of Congress Narendra Saluja.

Nath met Gandhi for over one hour and had discussion on several issues including elections in five states. Nath updated Gandhi on MP Congress’ booth outreach programme Ghar Ghar Chalo Abhiyan and the ongoing membership campaign by the party.

Party sources also say that Nath is also working on organizational restructuring and had taken Rahul’s nod on it.

Spokesperson Saluja said that both the leaders also discussed the strategy to counter BJP in the states undergoing elections and states where there are no elections.

PCC chief will start Ghar Ghar Chalo Abhiyan on February 1 from Dewas district.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 04:39 PM IST