Bhopal: Kamal Nath holds dialogue with delegation from Mongolia

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that Mongolia is rich in natural resources and MP can have collaboration in traditional medicines in which India's market holds potential.

MP can also offer educational facilities as it has a number of training and skill development centres besides there is potential for cultural exchange between two countries.

He said that recently in Davos he had met the President of Mangolia. Praising the landscape of Mongolia, he said that it has immense tourism potential. Mongolia is known for simplicity and friendliness of its people. He was having dialogue with a delegation from Mongolia at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

Nath said that Madhya Pradesh would facilitate people-to-people engagement programme. He informed about Buddhist University and said that cultural and spiritual studies could engage people of both the countries. He said generally governments get connected to each other but it is far more important to engage people. He said that MP is emerging as India's educational hub and can offer immense educational opportunities to countries like Mongolia.

Chief of Cabinet Secretariat Mongolia Oyunerdene Luvasannamsral thanked CM for extending warm welcome and informed that the delegation studied solid waste management system. He hoped that cooperation with MP in areas like tourism, culture and education would increase in near future. He has invited the CM to Mongolia.

The delegation included Governors of different provinces of Mangolia.