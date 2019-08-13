Bhopal: Kamal Nath government to send bodies home

BHOPAL: The state government is contemplating on making arrangements for sending of bodies from hospital to residence of a patient dying during treatment.

Medical education minister Vijay Laxmi Sadho has written a letter to the department in this regard. The medical education department is all set to launch this facility from October 2 in the government hospitals having medical colleges.

The facility will be free of cost so that the family members should not face any difficulty in taking body of the patient.

Generally, people have to shell out a big amount of money to take body from hospital to residence. This has become a business for some too who are doing it privately. Sometimes people have to carry the dead body on their shoulders or cart.

Medical education department will buy vehicles for this facility. Private firms will also be contacted to provide the service. These vehicles will ensure sending of body from hospital to the residence of the deceased.

According to Sadho, people generally say that they had to face difficulty in shifting the body from hospital to residence as they were short of money or there was no vehicle.

She said it is totally unfair for the family, who is already under mental stress, to bother about taking dead body to residence. Sadho said a proposal has been sent to the department for the officers to submit their views and soon the facility may begin.