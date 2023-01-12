Bhopal: Kamal Nath finding out strongest candidate through coordination with party men

Kamal Nath | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Kamal Nath has begun to make plans to control resentment in the party, though the assembly elections are nearly 10 months away from now.

Internal squabbling always weighs on the Congress before any election. So, Nath has taken the damage-control excise into his hands.

He is holding meetings with the party leaders of each assembly constituency and taking feedback on who will be the strongest of all aspirants to take on the rivals.

In the process, he is also trying to woo other leaders. Nath is also talking to the candidates about the party’s position in a particular constituency.

He is selecting one candidate and telling others to work for the party, so that there may not be any bitterness.

Besides, Nath is assuring those who are not given tickets that they will be adjusted if the party forms government.

As a result of Nath’s efforts, there may be little chances of internal fight in the party this time.

To curb anger in the party, Nath had to seek the help of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and the then Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in the last assembly elections. So, he is trying to work out the problems in advance.

Apart from that, Nath is directly taking feedback from each region. During Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Nath took feedback directly from 30 assembly constituencies.

He also came to know about the people’s choice. In several constituencies, the candidates are being selected on the grounds of caste equation.

Nevertheless, the Congress has never made such a strategy one year before any election. Nath was appointed MPCC president only six months before the 2018 assembly elections, so he could not get proper feedback on many issues. This is the reason that he has begun to set his house in order in advance.