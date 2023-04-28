Bhopal: Kamal Nath demands probe into medical test of brides in CM Kanyadan Yojana event

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath wrote a letter to the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, demanding a high-level inquiry into the medical test of brides in the Chief Minister Kanyadan Yojana organised in Dindori.

The issue of medical tests is gaining momentum day by day. Hundreds of girls were subjected to undergo pregnancy tests in the name of medical tests for the programme, which has sparked controversy.

Nath in his letter stated that this act of the state government is a violation of women's privacy and their fundamental rights. Also, humiliating women in public like this is against women's pride and Indian culture.

He said in the letter that the fact that poor daughters of the state who had dreamed of their marriage rituals, had to see such government misbehaviour on the luckiest day of their lives, is an attack on the conscience of the poor and women.

