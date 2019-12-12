Bhopal: Kamal Nath declares All India Water Sports Competition open

BHOPAL: Police should adopt new technology to curb crimes strictly, said Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday.

Nath made the statement while addressing the inaugural ceremony of 19th All India Water Sports Competition at water sports centre at Upper Lake today.

CM said the functioning of police has become comfortable with the changes that have come across the globe with new technology.

He added that prevention of crimes has become easier with advancement of technology.

“What is required is how we make new technology a part of our work and use it to strengthen law and order,” said Nath.

The function was also addressed by the Director General of Police Viijay Kumar Singh.

Additional Director General of Police Adarsh Katiyar, senior officers of the police department and sports lovers were present.

Qualifiers of various events were played on Thursday, the finals of the tournament will begin from Friday.

Talent comes to fore in sports competitions: Nath said talent comes to fore in sports competitions and that sports make people mentally and physically healthy. CM appealed the players to take part in various competitions with sportsmanship and to perform outstandingly in the competition. Nath declared the sports competition open and the teams after conducting the march-past gave salute to the Chief Minister.