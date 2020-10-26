Bhopal: Kamal Nath accuses MP CEO, other officials of favoring BJP; registers complain

BHOPAL: Only one week is left for the by-elections. Despite festivals, the BJP and the Congress have put in all their strength in the electioneering.

With all the campaigns and rallies, the blame game is also on point. Recently, former CM Kamal Nath has accused MP CEO and other government officials of favoring BJP.

PCC chief Kamal Nath has written a strong-worded letter to the chief election commissioner Sunil Arora complaining against the state chief electoral officer Veera Rana and other government officials for working in favour of the BJP.

‘The whole administration and particularly the state police officials are openly violating the CEC guidelines and openly working for the BJP candidates,’ wrote Nath.

Nath wrote that after the cancellation of transfers of 12 deputy collectors, 9 deputy collectors have been transferred on October 23 and all in the poll-bound districts. He has attached a list of deputy collectors and deputy SPs who have been posted in Gwalior, Morena, Sagar, Guna districts where elections are being held.

Former CM Nath has claimed that sub-inspectors, TI and sub-division level officers are openly intimidating Congress workers and pressurising the workers to support BJP. Relatives of Aidal Singh Kansana have arrest warrants issued against them in Morena but none have been arrested. They have broken vehicles of Congress workers, entered their homes and threatened them. No action has been taken, despite several complaints.

Citing examples from Mungaoli, Dinara, and Jaora, Nath has written that no action has been taken against the police inspectors posted in these areas despite several complaints.

Complaint against returning officers of Ashok Nagar and Anuppur has been filed with evidence but no action has been taken so far. He has urged the CEC to remove them immediately.

Nath also raised issues pertaining to postal ballots for COVID suspects and patients. He has charged the MP CEO of not giving them the record of 37,000 applicants who were given the facility of postal ballots- despite clear instructions from the CEC.

‘CEO MP categorically said that the CEC has not given them the permission to give the list of voters, who have been given the permission to cast their votes through postal ballots,’ said Nath. Even the election observers appointed by the CEC are unaware of the list of those voters.

Nath mentioned names of seven officials including SDM, Tehsildar, CMO, and police station in-charge from Dabra constituency who were threatening Congress workers and asked the CEC to remove them.