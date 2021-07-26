Bhopal: Kajari, jhula songs, thumri presented in the city

BHOPAL: Semi classical singer Kriti Dubey and her troupe presented kajari songs here on Monday. They also presented jhula songs including Siya sang jhule bagiya mein ram lalna and Dheere se jhula o banwari re sawariya.

They began with thumri, Chhab dikhla ja banke sawariya in raag Mishra Khamaj. They also presented dadara, Sawariya pyara re mori guiyan.

It was a part of the ongoing online series Gamak organised by Madhya Pradesh Culture Department in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The event began with Malvi songs by Gyatri Verma and her troupe from Susner of Agar Malwa district. They started with Ganesh Vandana, Sewa mahri mani lo Ganesh.

The Directorate of Culture organised the one-hour online concert. It was streamed on YouTube channel of culture department-